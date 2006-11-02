Home
DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD876/98
  Ideal TV pal with superb sound
    DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWD876/98
    Ideal TV pal with superb sound

    Your TV has met its match with the sleek FWD876, featuring the ultimate in sound performance: 5.1 Surround Sound, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step DBB for superb bass. Also, enjoy photos and music directly from your USB devices.

    DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

    Ideal TV pal with superb sound

    Your TV has met its match with the sleek FWD876, featuring the ultimate in sound performance: 5.1 Surround Sound, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step DBB for superb bass. Also, enjoy photos and music directly from your USB devices.

    Ideal TV pal with superb sound

    Your TV has met its match with the sleek FWD876, featuring the ultimate in sound performance: 5.1 Surround Sound, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step DBB for superb bass. Also, enjoy photos and music directly from your USB devices.

    DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

    Ideal TV pal with superb sound

    Your TV has met its match with the sleek FWD876, featuring the ultimate in sound performance: 5.1 Surround Sound, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step DBB for superb bass. Also, enjoy photos and music directly from your USB devices.

      Ideal TV pal with superb sound

      Ultimate power with 5.1 Surround Sound

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

      3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      DivX playback for high compression video

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

      Digital Surround DTS for dynamic home surround sound

      DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.

      Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

      Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        8000W PMPO
        Total Sound Power (RMS)
        600  W
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
        • Virtual Ambience Control
        • Digital Sound Control
        Sound System
        • DTS
        • Dolby Digital Surround Sound
        • Dolby Prologic II

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 x 5.25" woofer
        • 3" woofer
        • 2" tweeter
        • 3 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Number of Loudspeakers
        5.1
        Subwoofer type
        Active

      • Video Playback

        Loader Type
        Motorised
        Number of Discs
        1
        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DivX
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Disc Menu
        • OSD
        • Fast Forward
        • Fast Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Slow Backward
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • A-B Repeat
        • Chapter repeat
        • Repeat
        • Angle
        • Zoom
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan
        DVD Region.
        3
        USB Direct Playback
        • JPEG
        • MPEG
        • AVI

      • Still Picture Playback

        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • Kodak Picture CD
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Slideshow
        • Flip photos
        • Rotate
        • Zoom

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • 99-Track Programmable
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Stop
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Program Play
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Full Logical
        Number of decks
        1
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Fast Wind/Rewind
        • Automatic Stop

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • CD Synchro Start Recording
        • Automatic Recording Level

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Microphone
        Dual Microphone sockets
        USB
        USB host
        Other connections
        • ComponentVideo out Progressive
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • S-Video out
        • DIN connection
        • Digital output (cinch)
        • Line out
        • Subwoofer out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        Aux in
        Line in

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Tape alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Display Type
        FTD
        Clock
        On main display
        Karaoke
        • Echo control
        • Key control
        • MIC volume
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Thai
        • Traditional Chinese

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • YPbPr component video cable
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Video Cable
        • DIN Cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        45-key
        User Manual
        English, Traditional Chinese, Russian
        Standard Package Includes
        International Guarantee

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        190.6  mm
        Set Height
        411.8  mm
        Set Depth
        315.2  mm
        Main speaker width
        165.2  mm
        Main Speaker height
        554  mm
        Main speaker depth
        283.2  mm
        Packaging Width
        565  mm
        Packaging Height
        627  mm
        Packaging Depth
        663  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        35.7  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • YPbPr component video cable
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • Video Cable
      • DIN Cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • FM/MW Antenna
      • International Guarantee

