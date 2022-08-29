2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM51FD001B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
512GB
Vivid Edition 3.0
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated in the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.
Reviews