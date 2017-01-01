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  • Professional cleaning
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  • Professional cleaning
  • Professional cleaning
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  • Professional cleaning

Discontinued

MarathonBagless vacuum cleaner

FC9204/01

Professional cleaning
Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category, and it`s the quietest bagless available.
See all benefits

with high cleaning power that lasts and lasts

Professional cleaning

  • 2000W

  • 350W suction power

  • HEPA 12 filter

  • Parquet

Super Parquet nozzle removes 3 x more sticky dirt

Super Parquet nozzle removes 3 x more sticky dirt

The Super Parquet nozzle allows you really clean hard floors of all kinds in one go, without the risk of harming them. Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads, together with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you achieve maximum result without requiring any detergents or brushes.

TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design makes it also exceptionally quiet.

Technical Specifications

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