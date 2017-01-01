2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC9204/01
2000W
350W suction power
HEPA 12 filter
Parquet
The Super Parquet nozzle allows you really clean hard floors of all kinds in one go, without the risk of harming them. Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads, together with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you achieve maximum result without requiring any detergents or brushes.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design makes it also exceptionally quiet.
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