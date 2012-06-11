2 year warranty
Discontinued
Turbo brush
Hair and fluff stick to carpets and small dirt particles sink deep into the pile of the carpet. This nozzle with rotating brush actively removes these annoying types of house dirt.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
LilianTan-Teo
11/06/2012
Singapore
This item is fantastic in keeping my beds clear of dust mites too
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8043/02 Vacuum cleaner nozzle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8043/02 Vacuum cleaner nozzle
Jophy_HelenSiah
29/12/2011
Singapore
This product is good and is very slient when using.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8043/02 Vacuum cleaner nozzle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8043/02 Vacuum cleaner nozzle
Compared to Philips nozzle