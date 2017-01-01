2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8023/03
3 x dust bags
One standard fits all
Smell absorbent
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
Unlike ordinary vacuum bags, s-bag® Anti-Odour uses a resistant synthetic material coated with an odour absorbing wax to trap unpleasant smells and prevent them from escaping from the vacuum cleaner. This vacuum bag is ideal for people with pets.
The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.
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