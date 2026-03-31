Ab1 wall-mounted AC

2 year warranty
FAC24CEAB1KBA2H/71
Cold Plasma
High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
Smart Core Self-wash
Automatically restores previous settings (mode, temperature, fan speed, and swing) after a power outage—no need to reset manually.
Connect to the Philips CoolHome App for convenient remote operation. Adjust settings anytime, anywhere for effortless comfort.
Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.
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