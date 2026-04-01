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2 year warranty

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Cb5 wall-mounted AC Hanging Air Conditioner

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Cb5 wall-mounted ACHanging Air Conditioner

FAC24CDCB5KBA1H/71

Cb5 wall-mounted AC Hanging Air Conditioner

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 174.2 kB
  • 1 April 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 18 MB
  • 25 March 2026

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