Ab1 wall-mounted AC

2 year warranty
FAC22CDAB1KBA1H/71
Cold Plasma
High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
Smart Core Self-wash
Automatically restores previous settings (mode, temperature, fan speed, and swing) after a power outage—no need to reset manually.
Connect to the Philips CoolHome App for convenient remote operation. Adjust settings anytime, anywhere for effortless comfort.
Releases high-energy ions that break down harmful particles and neutralize bacteria, ensuring double-layer sterilization and fresher indoor air.
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