Ab1 wall-mounted AC

2 year warranty
FAC18CDAB1KBA1H/71
High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
Smart Core Self-wash
Turbo Cooling
The golden hydrophilic fins have high heat exchange efficiency and certain corrosion resistance. And it can make the condensate water flow away quickly to reduce the adhesion of dust and avoid bacteria breeding.
Automatically restores previous settings (mode, temperature, fan speed, and swing) after a power outage—no need to reset manually.
Releases high-energy ions that break down harmful particles and neutralize bacteria, ensuring double-layer sterilization and fresher indoor air.
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