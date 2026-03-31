Ab1 wall-mounted AC

2 year warranty
FAC09CBAB1KBA4H/71
High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
Smart Core Self-wash
Turbo Cooling
The golden hydrophilic fins have high heat exchange efficiency and certain corrosion resistance. And it can make the condensate water flow away quickly to reduce the adhesion of dust and avoid bacteria breeding.
Automatically restores previous settings (mode, temperature, fan speed, and swing) after a power outage—no need to reset manually.
Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.
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