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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        DVD-R

        DM4I6J01F/97

        Create and store to share and enjoy

        As the inventor of CD & DVD technologies, Philips is playing a leading role in DVD-R & DVD-RW, always developping products to meet end consumer needs.

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        Create and store to share and enjoy

        • 4.7GB/120min

        • 16x

        • Inkjet printable

        Scratch-resistant protective layer safeguards your memories

        Thanks to the special protective coating on the sensitive side of your DVD recordable or rewritable, you can be sure your irreplaceable memories will be safeguarded against scratches, fingerprints and dust from everyday handling.

        16X top writing speed on DVD+R/-R

        Top speed 16X recording on DVD+R and DVD-R discs

        Reliable qualified media ensures you data will be preserved

        Technical Specifications

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