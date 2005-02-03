2 year warranty
Discontinued
DM4I6J01F/97
Create and store to share and enjoy
As the inventor of CD & DVD technologies, Philips is playing a leading role in DVD-R & DVD-RW, always developping products to meet end consumer needs.
4.7GB/120min
16x
Inkjet printable
Thanks to the special protective coating on the sensitive side of your DVD recordable or rewritable, you can be sure your irreplaceable memories will be safeguarded against scratches, fingerprints and dust from everyday handling.
Top speed 16X recording on DVD+R and DVD-R discs
Reviews