2 year warranty
DLP9520C/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. PD and QC3.0 fast charge USB A and USB C to charge your latest device. 15W Wireless charging output. Can charge up to 4 devices at the same time, with numerical power level display.
10,000 mAh
USB A & USB C charging ports
Qi wireless charging
QC 3.0 and PD
Charge your mobile phone with 15W wireless fast charging.
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.
Reviews