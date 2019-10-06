2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP8088NC/00
Outdoor Power Bank for camping and more
Large capacity128000mAh powerful Outdoor Power Bank for all your devices. AC & DC input and output USB-A (QC) and USB-C(PD), AC outlet. Cigarette Lighter socket and Qi wireless charge.
AC/DC output
USB A & USB C charging ports
Qi wireless charging
QC 3.0 and PD
The Outdoor Power Bank provides both AC and DC current supply. Safely use electrical appliances with Pure Sine Wave power supply, or charge your mobile phone with the USB (USB A \USB C) charging port.
LCD display for power indication
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
Reviews