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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6710CV/97

Slim and beautiful

Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for several times full charge. Additional USB port allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time.

See all benefits

with integrated cables

Slim and beautiful

  • Universal

Slim portable design

The compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 200.9 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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