2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP6710CV/97
Slim and beautiful
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for several times full charge. Additional USB port allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time.
Universal
The compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.