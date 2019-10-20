ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Travel charger and Power bank

DLP5751T/00

Versatile travelmate power bank

The 5000mAh capacity with exchangeable plugs is your ideal travelmate. Plugs include EU, AU, UK, US types and allow you to charge directly from power outlet. No more hussle to charge your mobile devices and charge this power bank oversea.

See all benefits

with exchangeable plugs

Versatile travelmate power bank

  • 5,000 mAh

  • QC 3.0 and PD

1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneously

1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneosly. USB-A port works most of USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.