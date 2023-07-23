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Wall charger

DLP5329CB/71

Wall charger with USB-C port

Charge your latest devices from this USB-C port to optimize the 3A charging power and minimize the charging time. Charge your second device with USB-A port. Wall charger maximun 30W output.

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Maximum 30W output

Wall charger with USB-C port

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • Power Delivery

  • PPS

  • Black

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

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