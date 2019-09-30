2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP4526C/97
Car charger
Zinc Alloy Car charger with 2 USB outlet : USB- A and USB Type-C socket
Power Delivery
QC 3.0
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
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