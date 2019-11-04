Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Mobile accessories
All series
Car Charger
Discontinued
DLP4522NW/97
Car charger
18W Power adaptor
2 USB chaging ports
18W Output
White
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the unit is charging.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Reviews
Be the first to review this item
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?