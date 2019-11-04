2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP4314CW/97
Wall charger USB A & Type-C port
Charge your latest devices from this Type-C port to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. 3A output.
Dual USB
USB A and Type-C charging port
QC 3.0 and PD
Foldable Prongs
1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneosly. USB-A port works most of USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
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