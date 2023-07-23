2 year warranty
DLP3710FR/71
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Suports quick charge QC 2.0/3.0 PD 2.0 / 3.0 fast charging modules. Maximum 22.5 W output.
10,000 mAh
USB A & USB C charging ports
QC 3.0 and PD
Red
Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.
The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered on.
Quick Charge (QC) fast charging technology delivers faster charging by increasing voltage and current. It uses Quick Charge protocol to optimize charging speeds for compatible devices, reducing charge times
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