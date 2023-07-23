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2 year warranty

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USB power bank

DLP3710FR/71

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Suports quick charge QC 2.0/3.0 PD 2.0 / 3.0 fast charging modules. Maximum 22.5 W output.

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with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • QC 3.0 and PD

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50% charge in 30 minutes

Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered on.

USB-A with QC fast charging

Quick Charge (QC) fast charging technology delivers faster charging by increasing voltage and current. It uses Quick Charge protocol to optimize charging speeds for compatible devices, reducing charge times

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