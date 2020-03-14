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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP2722NW/97

Power bank

·USB port: 2-output ·Output: 5V/2.1A+1A(MAX 2.1A) ·Input : 5V/2A ·Accessories: 1 Micro USB Cable

See all benefits

With a 20000 mAh portable back-up power pack

Power bank

  • 20,000 mAh

  • White

Slim and light design

A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.

LED charging indicator

This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.

The short circuit protection protects equipment and yourself

The short circuit protection will protect your equipment and yourself in the event of a short circuit.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.