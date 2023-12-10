ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Car Charger

DLP2557/71

Car charger with USB-A and C ports

Charge your latest devices from the dual USB-C ports to optimize the PD 20W. Charge your second device with the USB-A port with maximun QC 27W output . Or USB-C2 with PD45W maximun output. (NB 24V car battery output requiried for PD45W).

See all benefits

Maximun 45W output

Car charger with USB-A and C ports

  • 3 outlets

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • QC 3.0 and PD

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

50% charge in 30 minutes

Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.

3 USB ports charge three devices simultaneously

3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.