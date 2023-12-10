2 year warranty
DLP2557/71
Car charger with USB-A and C ports
Charge your latest devices from the dual USB-C ports to optimize the PD 20W. Charge your second device with the USB-A port with maximun QC 27W output . Or USB-C2 with PD45W maximun output. (NB 24V car battery output requiried for PD45W).
3 outlets
USB A & USB C charging ports
QC 3.0 and PD
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.
3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously
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