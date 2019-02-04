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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Charger

DLP2553AC/97

Wall charger with car plug and cable

Wall charger with car plug and cable

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Wall charger with car plug and cable

Crafted with quality construction

Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

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