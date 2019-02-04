ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Wall charger

DLP2508/97

Ultra Fast wall charger PD + QC 3.0

Charge 2 cell phone at the same time or charge a tablet at full speed with Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. 2 USB output :18W PD & QC 3.0

See all benefits

with two USB ports

Ultra Fast wall charger PD + QC 3.0

  • Power Delivery

  • QC 3.0

Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Works with iPad, iPhone, Nokia, Samsung, LG, HTC and more

Compatible with iPad, iPhone, iPod, Nook, LG, Motorola, Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Kindle, and most USB devices.

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.