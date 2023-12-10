2 year warranty
DLC9102W/71
Premium braided USB-C to C cable
Connect your mobile or laptop to fast charge your device. Supports Max100W charging with fast data transfer rate. 2 meter length with white nylon braided knit and digital display to indicate power supply.
Sync and Charge
PD 100W
2 m
with digital display
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use
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