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2 year warranty

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USB-C to USB-C

DLC8601W/71

Premium braided USB-C to C cable

Connect your mobile or laptop to fast charge your device. Supports Max 60W charging with fast data transfer rate. 1.2 meter length with white silicone wrapped cable.

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Maximun 60W

Premium braided USB-C to C cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • PD 60W

  • 1,2 m

  • White

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

Stress tested over 10000 times

Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use

Flexible and durable cable design

Plastic wrapped cable design for added durability and toughness.

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