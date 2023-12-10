2 year warranty
DLC8601V/71
Premium braided USB-C to C cable
Connect your mobile or laptop to fast charge your device. Supports Max 60W charging with fast data transfer rate. 1.2 meter length with bllue silicone wrapped cable.
Sync and Charge
PD 60W
1,2 m
Blue
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use
Plastic wrapped cable design for added durability and toughness.
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