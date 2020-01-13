2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC1511AW/97
0.2 m USB A to Type C cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB-C cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
0.2 m
White
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.