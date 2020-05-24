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2 year warranty

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  • Smart life
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Discontinued

9000 seriesPush pull lock

DDL193LAGCG/97

Smart life

Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers.

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Safety under control in the age of IoT

Smart life

  • Intuitive push-pull use

  • Auto Locking Function

  • Indoor infrared sensor unlock

  • Link with IoT gateway

Enjoy the reassurance after closing the door

Enjoy the reassurance after closing the door

Philips 9300 push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop up after closing the door. If the door is not locked up, the mortise will give an alert to remind you of the door lock status.

Higher lock reliability and better home security

Higher lock reliability and better home security

The lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock. The C-grade lock cylinder employs multiple anti-theft technologies with a unique design of pin tumbler and vane structure, that can provide high deterrence against technical lock-picking.

Care more about safety of children and pets

Care more about safety of children and pets

[Open]: Double click the button within one second could unlock the door, which prevents accidentally unlocking by children and pets effectively. [Close]: Click once on the button could lock the door. Long pressing the button could enable inside deadlock. You could use the master PIN code or mechanical key to disable inside deadlocking. Simultaneously press the [Open] and [Close] buttons could enable or disable the inductive unlocking function.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The Philips smart door viewer is not an attached accessory, which needs to be purchased separately.

  2. Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.

  3. May be less depending on the actual usage.