ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Stable and lasting performance
  • Stable and lasting performance
  • Stable and lasting performance
  • Stable and lasting performance
  • Stable and lasting performance
  • Stable and lasting performance
  • Stable and lasting performance
  • Stable and lasting performance
  • Stable and lasting performance
  • Stable and lasting performance

Discontinued

7000 seriesLever lock

DDL173LCGCB/97

Stable and lasting performance

With the fingerprint sensor integrated into the handle, unlocking is conveniently in one grip. Its dual verification and hidden PIN code functions enhance home entry security. 4 smart unlocking methods and auto-locking makes life easier.

See all benefits

Even better with one grip to unlock

Stable and lasting performance

  • Handle lever usage

  • Dual verification

  • Auto locking function

With a single grip

With a single grip

The fingerprint sensor is integrated in the handle lever so that when you hold the handle, your fingertip will naturally fall on the sensor. Upon successful authentication, you can press down the handle and unlock the door swiftly.

Protect home security at all time

Protect home security at all time

Philips 7300 has been featured with an all-round alert function. It improves the anti-theft level of your home, safeguards your family in real-time, and reminds you of the door lock status.

Security is assured

Security is assured

With any two combinations of fingerprint, PIN code, and key tag verification under dual verification mode, you can unlock the door, which provides double protection for home security.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. 10 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.

  2. Other range: if the door thickness is outside the above ranges, please consult authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.

  3. The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.