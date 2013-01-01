Search terms

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

DC315/12
    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    DC315/12
    Start your day, your way!

    Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio.

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    Start your day, your way!

    Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio.

      Start your day, your way!

      Wake up to your iPhone/iPod tunes

      • 8W
      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      8W RMS total output power

      8W RMS total output power

      This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 4 W RMS / 350 W PMPO
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        Neodynium magnet system
        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Audio playback

        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • buzzer alarm
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        • dual alarm
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Charging device
        • iPhone
        • iPod

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Others
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        Cables/Connection
        • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
        • AC-DC adapter
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.26  kg
        Master carton quantity
        2
        Product depth
        130  mm
        Main unit depth
        79  mm
        Master carton depth
        160  mm
        Master carton weight
        2.72  kg
        Main unit height
        80  mm
        Master carton height
        223  mm
        Weight
        0.98  kg
        Main unit width
        216  mm
        Product width
        183  mm
        Master carton width
        420  mm
        Product height
        183  mm
        Packaging height
        205  mm
        Packaging width
        205  mm
        Packaging depth
        150  mm

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC/DC adaptor
      • User manual
      • Quick start guide

          • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.

