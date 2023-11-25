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2 year warranty
In-car audio
All series
CarStudio Car audio system
Discontinued
Support
CEM2250/98
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User manual
Disc is stuck in my Philips device
Preset stations from my Philips car system are deleted
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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