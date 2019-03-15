ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT51W/00

Make room to dance

Take your tunes out with the Bluetooth speaker that fits in your pocket. This tiny speaker gives you six hours play time and crisp sound, even at maximum volume. The wireless range is 10 m. Plenty of room to dance across the room.

See all benefits

Make room to dance

  • Bluetooth®

  • White

1.5" full-range speaker. Crisp, clear sound

Weighing just 90 g, you'll barely notice you're carrying this tiny speaker. The 1.5" full-range driver delivers crisp, clear sound even when you turn the volume up.

5 hours play time

The battery gives you 5 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes less than 3 hours, and is easy via the included micro USB cable.

Bluetooth is ready to pair with power-on

Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just power on the speaker and it's ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.