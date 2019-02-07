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Discontinued

EssentialCareHairdryer

BHD001/03

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra Compact for everyday drying

This hairdryer packs perfect drying power into your bag so you can get the look you want, wherever you go

See all benefits

EssentialCare Ultra Compact

Ultra Compact for everyday drying

  • 1200W

  • 2 flexible speed settings

  • 220-240V

1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

1.8m cord.

1200W for gentle drying

1200W for gentle drying

Philips EssentialCare Compact creates the right level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results everyday.

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage

Light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere, this hair dryer has a clever and modern design.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

07/02/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Work great for thin hair at affordable price

It has average heat airflow that suitable for thin/short hair and it comes with 2 years of warranty at affordable price point. The design is compact essential wish could have upgrade the handle to fordable handle that make a lot easier to manage some spaces.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer

24/06/2018

Singapore

Singapore

This product is light and handy. Easy to use. Happy and Satisfied with my purchase. Thank you

This product is light and handy. It is easy to use . Happy and Satisfied with my purchase

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer

14/07/2016

Singapore

Singapore

This product is very good for teenagers

Bought this for my growing up teens. It' their first hair dryer and they're very comfortable using it. Even my son uses it and doesn't think that it is a "girly thing" because of it's nice color and design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer

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