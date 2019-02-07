2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra Compact for everyday drying
This hairdryer packs perfect drying power into your bag so you can get the look you want, wherever you go
1200W
2 flexible speed settings
220-240V
1.8m cord.
Philips EssentialCare Compact creates the right level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results everyday.
Light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere, this hair dryer has a clever and modern design.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
NeonSub
07/02/2019
Malaysia
Work great for thin hair at affordable price
It has average heat airflow that suitable for thin/short hair and it comes with 2 years of warranty at affordable price point. The design is compact essential wish could have upgrade the handle to fordable handle that make a lot easier to manage some spaces.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer
Aw1257
24/06/2018
Singapore
This product is light and handy. Easy to use. Happy and Satisfied with my purchase. Thank you
This product is light and handy. It is easy to use . Happy and Satisfied with my purchase
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer
Thondhon
14/07/2016
Singapore
This product is very good for teenagers
Bought this for my growing up teens. It' their first hair dryer and they're very comfortable using it. Even my son uses it and doesn't think that it is a "girly thing" because of it's nice color and design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD001/03 Hairdryer