2 year warranty
BHB869/00
Put your curls in the spotlight
Sublime Ends Curler is our first curler designed to protect your fragile ends when you style. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology you can create those loose curls without worry so hide no more and step into the spotlight!
38mm extra large barrel
SplitStop Technology
Keratin infusion
Digital temperature settings
Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of optimized heat performance and minimized friction level to respect the health of your hair from roots to tips. There are no sudden temperature changes which ensures the optimum heat is delivered constantly and evenly along the barrel when you style. The barrel is coated with smooth ceramic to reduce the traction on hair strands. Create perfect curls with heathier ends full of new life.
Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.
Digital display with 8 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.
Reviews
after 2 years of simulated curling usages at 180°C of average European, split free hair