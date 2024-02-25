2 year warranty
Discontinued
X-Guard Ultra
Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered stream and unfiltered shower modes are suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.
Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.
Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Perupimen
25/02/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
We have been using the filter for the second month
We have a water purity meter. Normally it has an indicator of 145. (which is normal for drinking). FYI, 150 to 200 is drinkable. With the filter, about 5 liters must have leaked, only then it gives me 145.. We will buy a new one and if it is still the case, I will dismantle it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP3754 On-tap filtration
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP3754 On-tap filtration