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All series

  • Crisp and pure tasting water
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  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Crisp and pure tasting water
  • Crisp and pure tasting water

Discontinued

On-tap filtration

AWP3754/97

3
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Crisp and pure tasting water
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with Philips X-Guard ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Easy one-click installation allows it to fit on your tap in seconds.
See all benefits

straight from the tap

Crisp and pure tasting water

  • X-Guard Ultra

Easily switch among different modes

Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered stream and unfiltered shower modes are suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.

Quick twist design for easy filter replacement

Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.

Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
2
1

25/02/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

We have been using the filter for the second month

We have a water purity meter. Normally it has an indicator of 145. (which is normal for drinking). FYI, 150 to 200 is drinkable. With the filter, about 5 liters must have leaked, only then it gives me 145.. We will buy a new one and if it is still the case, I will dismantle it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP3754 On-tap filtration

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP3754 On-tap filtration

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