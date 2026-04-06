2 year warranty
AWH1505
Comfort and safety redefined
3D Dynamic Spiral Instant Heating System with 4500W copper heating element for your instant comfort, and 10-level SafeShield ensures all-around protection for you and your loved ones.
Instantaneous water heater
4500W
Copper heating element
Digital control
Pump or non-pump available
3D Dynamic Spiral Instant Heating System, 4500W copper heating element, ≥96% high heating efficiency, and more durable
9-level safety protection including ELCB, IP25 protection, high-temperature protection, dry burning protection, low-water protection, dual-safeblock shockproof, non-flammable material shell, antibacterial waterway, leakage proof and child-lock protection provides a safer bath.
Two customized modes can meet different personalized needs, including 42℃ Comfort mode, and 38℃ ECO mode.
Reviews