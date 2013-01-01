Other items in the box
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
Charge your mobile while sleeping
Start your day recharged with this clock radio. It charges your mobile phone and USB device at the same time, so you never run out of juice. The alarm can be set to go off with radio or a buzzer, while dual alarm gives you two wake up times See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
It is common to have more than one USB device at home these days. Devices like cameras, gaming devices, mobile phones and portable music players are commonly charged via USB. If needs be, you can use a converter with micro and mini USB connectors, so that even more of your gadgets can be charged via the second USB hub on the radio.
Wake up recharged with a fully charged phone. This Philips clock radio comes with a built-in micro USB cable that is attached to the back. It gives you access to a charger that is always there. There are no additional attachments to make, no cables to lose. Now you can keep your phone next to you while you sleep and charge it at the same time. Clearly, Philips understands you.
