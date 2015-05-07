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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

ADR800Dashcam

ADR80BLX1

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Your reliable eye-witness

Enjoy driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Rely on smart automatic functions, and excellent video performance to provide you with crystal clear evidence in any situation.

See all benefits

with collision detection & improved night view

Your reliable eye-witness

  • Full-HD 1080p

  • Collision detection

  • Improved night visibility

Automatic recording

Automatic recording

As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.

Collision detection and emergency recording

Collision detection and emergency recording

In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.

Crystal clear images in all driving conditions

Crystal clear images in all driving conditions

Capture unseen details with Full-HD quality (1080p) and Night View technology for improved night visibility

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

07/05/2015

Australia

Australia

is one of the best on market for value

found this product to be easy to fit and use and easy to accsess the software once i needed to . it didnt cost to much either and has great info on the net and your sight to help.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR800 ADR80BLX1 Dashcam

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR800 ADR80BLX1 Dashcam

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