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2 year warranty

All series

Zeolite gas filter

Discontinued

Support

Zeolite gas filter

AC4117

Zeolite gas filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The Philips zeolite gas filter effectively traps a wide spectrum of gases and smells. The active oxygen inside the appliance constantly rejuvenates the zeolite filter, ensuring long lasting superior performance.

  • PDF file
  • 4 April 2024

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