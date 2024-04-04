Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
ESP particle filter
Discontinued
Support
AC4107
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
The Philips ESP particle filter effectively traps ultra-fine particles, bacteria and viruses. It gives superior performance, ensuring long lasting filter lifetime which lasts up to 5 years.
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you