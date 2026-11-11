It has always been difficult throughout the seasons as I am asthmatic and find it hard to breathe due to the pollen. I lie in bed at night struggling; I get up in the morning and reach for my inhalers. Life has been difficult, with my breathing feeling like I am constantly sucking through a straw. A friend happened upon an article and forwarded to me as she hoped it might be a solution. Sceptical at first, I went out an purchased the Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Air Purifier and have never looked back. From day one my breathing eased, with the elephant sitting on my chest finally disappearing. The air was cleaner, lighter and my difficulty with breathing improved. As it is small, I can easily take it up to my bedroom at night, or bring it down during the day. Sleep mode at night is whisper silent, which is a bonus as I am a light sleeper. My quality of sleep is much improved and getting out of bed in the morning I no longer feel exhausted, as with my PhilipsPure, all the pollutants in the air which used to make me struggle to breathe at night are no longer a problem. In summary, I would just add that I honestly believe that this device has answered all my prayers and I would recommend it to anyone who struggles from respiratory conditions. Obviously I still take my asthma meds but I have come to realise there are other devices out there that compliment and support my prescription medication.