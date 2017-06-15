2 year warranty
9006WVS2
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips WeatherVision halogen headlamp offers up to 60% more yellow light* improving your visibility to drive safely through bad weather conditions such as rain, fog and snow. It is ECE compliant** for road legal usage.
Type of lamp: HB4
Pack of: 2
12 V,55 W
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
With homogeneous yellow coating, WeatherVision offers the ultimate yellow light that penetrates better in adverse weather conditions to ensure a safer drive.
WeatherVision provides you with up to 60% more vision* on the road so you see further ahead and notice obstacles and traffic signs earlier. *Performance varies per bulb type
Reviews
Compared to standard halogen bulbs
Application varies per bulb type