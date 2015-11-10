2 year warranty
85415C1
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips Xenon Standard is for replacement of the burned-out lamp. It is of the same quality and performance as the original equipped bulb
Type of lamp: D1S
85 V,35 W
Standard
Number of bulbs: 1
Philips Xenon Standard offers the original quality light performance of a new car. The quality of the bulb is endorsed by all major car manufacturers.
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Peter328
10/11/2015
US
Excellent HID quality.
This is a great HID product that is made in Germany. Had them installed by professional BMW personal. The lights looked fabulous right from the start, even the mechanic was impressed with the colour of the lights. I went for a long highway drive the same night to test them out. Wow! These Xenons sure made night into day. Very happy with the performance. I am ready to safely drive to Florida now.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Standard 85415C1 Automotive Headlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Standard 85415C1 Automotive Headlight
Cokis
07/04/2021
US
Headlight bulb
I had one headlight that went out on my 2008 Cadillac Escalade. I bought 2 new headlights to replace both since that's what's recommended. One of them has gone out after 4 months I have been trying to call or email Phillips to get it warrantied and have had o luck what so ever.
Pros
They worked fine.
Cons
One only lasted 4 months and it went out.
This review was made for Xenon Standard 85415C1 Automotive Headlight
Date of Use 2020-12-07
This review was made for Xenon Standard 85415C1 Automotive Headlight
Date of Use 2020-12-07
Compared to standard halogen bulbs