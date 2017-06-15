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  • Drive with style
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  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
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  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style

Ultinon HID 6000KHeadlight bulb

42403WXX2

Drive with style
Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road
See all benefits

Instant upgrade to 6000K flash white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: D3S

  • Pack of: 2

  • 42 V,35 W

Ultinon HID (WX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

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Disclaimers

  1. Application varies per bulb type