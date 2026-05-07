2 year warranty
27M4P5501X/71
A window to your full potential
This 27-inch Fast IPS monitor delivers Quad HD visuals. An overclockable 425Hz refresh rate keeps gameplay fluid, while circular polarisation keeps you comfortable during long sessions and built-in backlighting creates a striking aesthetic.
Evnia 5000
27" (68.5cm)
2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
Get ready to game at up to an overclockable 425Hz, delivering exceptional picture definition with a true WOW factor. Reach goals and hit targets faster with show-stopping clarity: Games will look clean and crisp as you speed through levels and race through scenes.
The Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivering sharper and more precise visuals for an enhanced gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions are rendered smoothly. It is the best choice for thrilling games that require quick reflexes.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant upgrade from standard SDR displays. Unlike other 'HDR-compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast, and colors. With global dimming and a minimum brightness of 400 nits, images come to life with striking highlights and deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a broader palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.
Reviews
The "IPS" word mark/trademark and related technology patents belong to their respective owners.
For the best output performance, always ensure that your graphics card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB area based on CIE1931, and NTSC area based on CIE1976.
The ratio of display emission light in the 415-455 nm range to the display emission of 400-500nm shall be less than 50%
The products and accessories listed in this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from the feature images.
90% of the chassis is recycled
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort.
Make sure to update the NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version. See more information on the NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Make sure your graphics card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.