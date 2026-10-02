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New

Fast IPS Gaming monitorTRIPLE MODE gaming monitor

27M4N5500PT/71

A window to your full potential

Unlock unmatched versatility with this monitor’s Triple Mode. Switch between QHD at 260Hz to get the most out of stunning HDR visuals, HD at 500Hz for ultra-responsive competitive gaming, or FHD at 360Hz for a balanced gaming experience.

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A window to your full potential

  • Evnia 5000

  • 27" (68.5 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

  • 1280x 720 (HD)

LowBlue mode and Flicker-free for easy-on-the-eyes viewing

LowBlue mode and Flicker-free for easy-on-the-eyes viewing

Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices and the monitor

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices and the monitor

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike, colorful visuals

High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike, colorful visuals

High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast, and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on a display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for DP input only.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  7. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  8. The ratio of display emission light in the range from 415-455 nm to the display emission of 400-500nm shall be less than 50%

  9. HDMI: QHD 144Hz by 8bits