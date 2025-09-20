2 year warranty
27E2N1100/71
Built for precision
This monitor is packed with features that allow you to work with absolute precision. With its Full HD resolution, overclockable 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT, this monitor displays detailed images with the utmost clarity.
1000 series
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
With an overclockable 120 Hz refresh rate, fewer skipped frames are ensured. You can easily target the enemy in ultra-clear, smooth motion.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features an enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With crisp Full HD detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast, and realistic colors, you can expect a true-to-life picture.
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making them ideal not only for photos, movies, and web browsing but also for professional applications that demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
3.9
of 5
18
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
M Somani
20/09/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Philips Montor Review
Good Product, try to provide it in black color also
Cons
Need in Black color also
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1100AW Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2024-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1100AW Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2024-08-19
Vonster
17/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A great budget monitor perfect for my needs as a console gamer
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2025-02-17
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2025-02-17
dsghgm
09/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent!
Excellent quality monitor and good value for money.
Pros
Good resolution, narrow screen bezel, so display is almost the full width of the product.
Cons
Case is a bit flimsy, but no issues so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-02-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-02-09
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
This maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
The Overclock function increases the native refresh rate; however, it also comes with some associated risks. If the screen displays abnormally after rebooting, please turn off the Overclock setting in the monitor's OSD menu.
MPRT adjusts the brightness to reduce blur, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in sync with the screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn it off when you are not using the gaming function.
The monitor may look different from the images shown.
The products and accessories listed in this leaflet may vary by country and region.