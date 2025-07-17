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Monitor4K UHD monitor

27E1N1800A/71

2

| (1) Review

Work in style

View all tasks with this monitor in 4K quality, which produces incredibly sharp imagery. In addition, this monitor's IPS panel and HDR-grade visuals make for a great monitor for any and all tasks.

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Work in style

  • 1000 series

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

IPS LED wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS LED wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays use high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you’re a demanding professional who needs extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

17/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worst picture I have seen on a 4k IPS monitor

Needed a 4k IPS monitor with good reputable build quality. Chose this one due to sterling reviews from Currys UK. Those reviewers are either clueless or I received a dud unit (sale price, was £180, now £139). The colours are washed out, screen has no anti glare, when I go into settings to try and tweak picture settings, I see no visible improvement no matter how much I adjust settings. Preset options such as cinema or gaming mode etc are unavailable. There is noticeable ghosting when I tried 4k gaming. There was some backlight bleed. Also, monitor would not even turn on if I used the power cable which came with the monitor. I had to use a spare power cable from a previous 4K IPS monitor to get this thing working. Claims to support HDR10 but I don't believe it. Picture quality is so bad it looks more like the early 4K TN monitors and not IPS. This monitor is okay just for basic stuff like surfing the web. Absolutely atrocious for gaming. Rubbish compared to my previous LG 4k IPS 60hz monitor. Truly regret buying this junk. I'm going to return to Currys and get full refund as I purchased this only 7 days ago.

Pros

None

Cons

So many. Mediocre quality. No wonder it was cheap.

This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1800A 4K UHD monitor

Date of Use 2025-06-17

This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1800A 4K UHD monitor

Date of Use 2025-06-17

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.