Needed a 4k IPS monitor with good reputable build quality. Chose this one due to sterling reviews from Currys UK. Those reviewers are either clueless or I received a dud unit (sale price, was £180, now £139). The colours are washed out, screen has no anti glare, when I go into settings to try and tweak picture settings, I see no visible improvement no matter how much I adjust settings. Preset options such as cinema or gaming mode etc are unavailable. There is noticeable ghosting when I tried 4k gaming. There was some backlight bleed. Also, monitor would not even turn on if I used the power cable which came with the monitor. I had to use a spare power cable from a previous 4K IPS monitor to get this thing working. Claims to support HDR10 but I don't believe it. Picture quality is so bad it looks more like the early 4K TN monitors and not IPS. This monitor is okay just for basic stuff like surfing the web. Absolutely atrocious for gaming. Rubbish compared to my previous LG 4k IPS 60hz monitor. Truly regret buying this junk. I'm going to return to Currys and get full refund as I purchased this only 7 days ago.