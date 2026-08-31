2 year warranty
New
24M2N2200PK/71
Broaden your gaming horizon
This 24-inch Evnia gaming monitor delivers ultra-smooth gameplay with an overclockable 260Hz refresh rate, while a Low Blue Light panel with circular polarization helps keep viewing comfortable during long gaming sessions.
Evnia 2000
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, Philips Evnia offers an overclockable 260 Hz refresh rate that enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, it gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
The Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivering sharper and more precise visuals for an enhanced gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions are rendered smoothly. It is the best choice for thrilling games that require quick reflexes.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Ricardian
31/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
What's not to like!
Clear image which fills the screen. What's not to like!
This review was made for Gaming monitor 27M2N3200NF Full HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-07-16
This review was made for Gaming monitor 27M2N3200NF Full HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-07-16
TuxUser
12/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Missing Linux Support for Display Management
As a Linux user, I am disappointed by the total lack of official Philips software support for display management on this operating system. Because Philips does not provide a Linux version of its monitor control utilities, I am forced to rely on community-developed, open-source software like 'Luminance' and 'ddcutil' just to adjust basic hardware settings like brightness and contrast without using the awkward physical buttons on the back of the screen. Moving forward, Philips should either release a cross-platform command-line utility, package their software as a Flatpak, or at the very least, ensure their monitor firmware strictly adheres to standard DDC/CI protocols so that open-source Linux tools can manage the display seamlessly without bugs.
This review was made for Gaming monitor 27M2N3200NF Full HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-04-22
This review was made for Gaming monitor 27M2N3200NF Full HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-04-22
runningrob
20/09/2026
United Kingdom
No display management software for Apple devices
As an Apple user I was very disappointed to see there is no support for display management software offered by Phillips. I am trying to use the very fiddly and inadequate toggle to change settings. For this reason I am considering returning the monitor for a manufacturer that supports operating systems apart from Windows. Very disappointing I just wish I had released this before purchasing.
This review was made for Gaming monitor 27M2N3200NF Full HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-09-19
This review was made for Gaming monitor 27M2N3200NF Full HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-09-19
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931, NTSC Area and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976.
This monitor strives for sustainability: the monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
The monitor may look different from feature images.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.